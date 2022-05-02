Advertisement

REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu is returning home, as he has reached an agreement with the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Shefter with ESPN.

Shefter said Mathieu and the team have officially agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, per sources. He added there is still some language to be finalized.

Ian Rapoport with NFL Network reported earlier in the day that the former defensive back with the 2020 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was expected to sign with his hometown team.

Jacques Doucet interviewed Mathieu on March 30 about the possibility of joining the Saints. The full two-part interview is below.

LSU icon Tyrann Mathieu reflects on his Tiger memories and much more.
Mathieu played high school football at St. Augustine and then starred as one of the top defensive backs in the country for the LSU Tigers from 2010-2011. The former Tiger was named the 2011 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. He was also named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2011.

A native of New Orleans, Mathieu was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and he has had a great career winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs and was named a three-time First Team All-Pro in 2015, 2019 and 2020, he was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2019.

In his nine years in the NFL, he has started 120 games, totaling 610 total tackles, with 524 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 41 tackles-for-loss, and 26 interceptions.

