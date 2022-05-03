100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a surprise move and in the middle of jury selection for his murder trial, Ke’Ron Nickelson, 21 of Alexandria, decided to change his plea.

Nickelson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 7, 2021, deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle, 19, and Destiny Compton, 20, on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. Mortle was Nickelson’s ex-girlfriend.

The two women visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed to report that Nickelson attacked them and threatened to kill them. They were reportedly told to come back on Monday. The City of Alexandria has since settled a civil suit with the families of the women.

In the middle of the first panel of jurors, we learned that the state and defense had come to an agreement for a deal. Nickelson pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and a count of first-degree robbery, with 40 years on each count of manslaughter and 20 years for the robbery charge. The sentence would be served consecutive for a total of 100 years.

The sentence does not include the possibility of probation or suspension of sentence. We are told by prosecutor Christopher Bowman that all three crimes are designated as crimes of violence.

”We got what we wanted, you know,” said Wayne Compton, Destiny’s father. “He’ll never be able to do this to nobody else, you know. So, families who might go through something like this, I would suggest, don’t hide it. If you see it evolving, pick up the phone. Don’t be afraid. Call. You might can save someone’s life.”

“It really hurts to know that someone I tried to accept, and I did accept. When I went shopping for Christmas, I didn’t’ just buy for my kids, I brought you. What I did for my kids, when we went out to eat, I didn’t just pay for my kids, I paid for you,” said Temekia Brown, Mortle’s mother. “And, for you to turn around and to take someone so precious from us. That’s betrayal. It’s betrayal. And to me, he still just sat there acting like, ‘It is what it is.’ Like no remorse. But finally to hear him say, ‘I’m guilty.’ Was just like a weight, it’s like, it’s over.”

District Attorney Phillip Terrell said he was relieved that the families got justice.

“The young man committed these terrible crimes and justice was done,” said Terrell. “The family is satisfied. That concludes the matter for them. They don’t have to worry about appeals. The matter is concluded.”

Nickelson was represented by public defenders James Word and Christopher LaCour. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman. Judge Greg Beard presided.

