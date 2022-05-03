Alexandria City Council holding first meeting since special meeting concerning APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to meet tonight for the first time since a special meeting was called last week by Council President Catherine Davidson to address concerns about the Alexandria Police Department.

Davidson requested Mayor Jeff Hall and his administration to produce specific documents related to staffing and confidentiality policies that were given to APD staff.

Davidson has said several times at previous meetings that it is impossible for all nine zones to be covered in the city by an APD officer despite having over 40 vacancies in the department.

Last week, she claimed that the administration and Chief Ronney Howard saying the zones are fully covered is a “cover-up.”

Mayor Hall was not present at last week’s special meeting. In response to the meeting being called, the mayor said he took issue with the timing of it, saying “reasonable notice” was needed ahead of the meeting.

Since Mayor Hall was absent, Davidson has called for another special meeting on May 12.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

