Bulls, Bands and Barrels is coming back to the Rapides Parish Coliseum with rising star Zach Bryan

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rising country music star Zach Bryan, who is selling out venues throughout the nation, will headline the Bulls, Bands and Barrels event coming to Alexandria at Rapides Parish Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.

Featuring the rankest bulls in the southeast and the fastest equines, Bull, Bands and Barrels never fails to deliver on its promise to be three of the most exciting hours in western sports and entertainment.

“We’ve been looking forward to this date with great anticipation,” said Hunter Price, President and CEO of Bulls, Bands and Barrels. “Of course, we always love coming to Alexandria and we’re extra excited this time to have Zach Bryan headline for us. He helped us sell out our tour opener in February and we know, thanks to his growing popularity, he’ll help us do the same when we pull out all of the stops for fans at Rapides Parish Coliseum too.”

Louisiana native Caden Gillard will set the stage for an extraordinary night from the start with true country music, straight from the bayou and the dirt roads of Texas. Immediately following, 20-30 of the best bull riders will tackle the rankest bucking bulls in the southeast, striving to make the 8-second buzzer. If a rider stays on his bull for the required 8 seconds, he gets a score and a chance to compete in the championship round. If he gets bucked off, he is finished. The cowgirls will take the dirt following the bull riding to see which of them can get the fastest time as they race around barrels in a figure 8 pattern.

The event will also feature the nail-biting competition of freestyle bullfighting with Ultimate Bullfighters, the industry’s leading group in bullfighting competition. This world premier bullfighting series will keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout intermission as these athletes take center stage to face their opponents in a true battle of man versus beast.

Adding to the excitement will be a special guest appearance fans have come to anticipate with every Bulls, Bands and Barrels event in Alexandria. World-renowned championship cowboy Chris Shivers will be a featured guest/participant at the event. In addition to participating in the event presentation, the two-time Professional Bull Riders (PBR) world champion will be available for autographs and photos with fans at the Bulls, Bands and Barrels merchandise table that night.

Following the crowning of the Bulls, Bands and Barrels event champion, Zach Bryan will take the stage, showcasing his classic folk melody and outlaw country. Yellowstone fans may recognize his voice from his music the show featured during the 2021 season. Many will recognize such titles as “Condemned” and “Flying or Crying” as well as others for which he is receiving growing accolades. On this night of epic entertainment offerings, fans will be treated to an “on the dirt” concert experience with Zach, in front of the stage for an up-close and personal performance that can ONLY be enjoyed at a Bulls, Bands and Barrels Tour event.

One thing is clear, this Bulls, Bands and Barrels event will be exciting from the time doors open until the last bull is ridden, horse is raced, champion is crowned and song is sung. Fans won’t want to miss it.

Tickets start at just $39 and are available now at Ticketmaster.com and the Rapides Parish Coliseum Box Office. For more information, visit BullsBandsandBarrels.com or visit Bulls, Bands and Barrels on Facebook.

