Cleco customers should prepare for above-normal hurricane season

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, and Cleco is asking customers to prepare before the storm season starts.

This weeklong initiative, led by the National Weather Service, is an effort to improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against hurricanes before the season starts.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

“We’re less than a month away from the start of our hurricane season, so now is the time to get ready,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “Louisiana’s proximity to the Gulf Coast makes us prone to hurricanes, so our best defense is preparation.”

Researchers are predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Colorado State University (CSU) provides a yearly forecast and has forecasted 19 named storms. Of the 19 storms, CSU expects nine of them to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). According to CSU, an average season is one with 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

“One hurricane can change your life,” said Robichaux. “These storms can cause extended power outages, significant property damage and loss of life. Preparing now could help keep you and your loved ones safe.”

Over the past two years, Cleco Power and its customers have been severely impacted by a total of four hurricanes – Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020 and Ida in 2021.

Below are steps customers can take to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season:

Prepare a storm kit. Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including cash, batteries, battery-powered radio to receive news media updates, flashlights, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Review your insurance policies. Contact your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance checkup to ensure you have adequate insurance coverage for property damage. Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for potential insurance needs. Also, home and renters’ insurance typically don’t cover flooding, so inquire about flood insurance, if needed.

Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate. Find out if you live in a flood-prone area and plan where you would go and how you would get there. Also, plan ahead for medical or special needs and pets.

Test your generator to make sure it’s working. Portable generators, when used correctly, can provide backup power to your home or business in the event of a power outage. Always operate your generator according to manufacturer instructions and in an open, well-ventilated area.

