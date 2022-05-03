CORPORAL PUNISHMENT: Digging into the discipline policy in place for Rapides Parish schools

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On April 13, Phoenix Magnet Elementary school principal John Grimes, Jr., 62, was indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on a charge of cruelty to juveniles for a complaint that dates back to Sept. 10, 2021.

Grimes turned himself in on April 14 and was released on a $25,000 bond. Through further investigation, KALB has confirmed that those charges stem from an incident of corporal punishment being administered to a 4-year-old Pre-K student at Phoenix Magnet Elementary.

Through a public records request made to the Rapides Parish School Board, KALB confirmed there has been one other recorded incident of corporal punishment during the current 2021-2022 school year.

In November of 2021, another 4-year-old Pre-K student, this time at Cherokee Elementary, was disciplined with corporal punishment.

KALB also obtained information that RPSB first adopted a corporal punishment policy in 1976. The most recent policy has been in place since 2005, with a revision made in 2017.

The RPSB Policies Handbook and Student Code of Conduct define corporal punishment as “hitting, paddling, striking, spanking, slapping or any other physical force that causes pain or physical discomfort.”

The corporal punishment policy in the Rapides Parish School Board's Policies Handbook and Student Code of Conduct. (Rapides Parish School Board)

The current corporal punishment policy at RPSB states that first, parents who wish to exclude their child from corporal punishment must send a written statement to the child’s principal and that statement will be kept on file. Parents are informed of the corporal punishment policy each year through the 206-page RPSB Policies Handbook and Student Code of Conduct.

The handbook must be signed by about a month into the school year (Sept. 7 in the 2021-2022 school year) and if signed without a written statement from a parent or guardian opting a student out of corporal punishment, would mean that the student is allowed to be physically disciplined using corporal punishment.

The form RPSB parents and guardians sign at the beginning of each school year that opts children into the corporal punishment policy. (Rapides Parish School Board)

The policy states that corporal punishment should only be used if all other methods of developing self-discipline have failed.

Also according to the policy, the student is supposed to be advised of his or her misconduct and given the opportunity to explain their side. Then, as an alternative to suspension, corporal punishment is usually administered by the principal or assistant principal in the presence of another adult. A paddle of wood is used with specific specifications, for example, that the paddle has no holes or splinters.

The policy states that the punishment should not exceed six strokes.

For each student that is disciplined with corporal punishment, a record is supposed to be kept, but it is important to note that parents are not automatically notified if their child is disciplined with corporal punishment. The policy states that the principal of each school will make information on a student’s corporal punishment available to a parent only upon request.

