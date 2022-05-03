James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After coming up just five votes short in the April 30 Pineville Mayoral Election against Rich Dupree, James Rachal has requested a recount of the votes.

Rachal sent an official letter to the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court on Tuesday asking to take an extra look at the results. The deadline for a request to be sent was Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

In the letter, Rachal states, “As you know, the election’s results have the vote margin of five votes, which is one-tenth of one percent.”

It is important to note that only the complete records for early voting can be viewed. For the rest of the results, you can only see the signatures of who voted at each precinct, not the ballots.

The recount will be held Thursday, May 5 starting at 10 a.m. The recount process is expected to last several hours, as the ballots will be counted three times.

The Louisiana Secretary of State staff and the parish board of election supervisors will be present.

You can read Rachal’s full request below:

James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes from the April 30 election. (KALB)

