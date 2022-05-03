Advertisement

James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election

After coming up just five votes short in the April 30 Pineville Mayoral Election against Rich Dupree, James Rachal has requested a recount of the votes.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After coming up just five votes short in the April 30 Pineville Mayoral Election against Rich Dupree, James Rachal has requested a recount of the votes.

Rachal sent an official letter to the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court on Tuesday asking to take an extra look at the results. The deadline for a request to be sent was Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

In the letter, Rachal states, “As you know, the election’s results have the vote margin of five votes, which is one-tenth of one percent.”

It is important to note that only the complete records for early voting can be viewed. For the rest of the results, you can only see the signatures of who voted at each precinct, not the ballots.

The recount will be held Thursday, May 5 starting at 10 a.m. The recount process is expected to last several hours, as the ballots will be counted three times.

The Louisiana Secretary of State staff and the parish board of election supervisors will be present.

You can read Rachal’s full request below:

James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes from the April 30 election.
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes from the April 30 election.(KALB)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish voting location
RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes
Justin Cole Meredith
Missing Juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith
Brandon Francisco
All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco
Devion Wanya Miles
Pineville man arrested in Boyce home invasion case
Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community

Latest News

BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
Just In Time For Summer: Alexandria Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
College Baseball Preview: LSUA vs Xavier
Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton