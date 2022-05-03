Lawmakers seek police boss’ journals in Ronald Greene probe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene are preparing to hold the former head of the state police in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals.

Talks broke down Monday in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The panel’s chairman told The Associated Press he will move forward with proceedings to force Kevin Reeves to turn over the journals.

The panel has already elicited explosive testimony from police officials that Greene’s 2019 death was covered up and that his beating by troopers amounted to “torture and murder.”

