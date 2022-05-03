LCU Wildcats secure 4th seed heading to Red River Athletic Conference Tournament

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU baseball team finishes the season as the four seed heading into the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Wildcat’s first season in the NAIA went well as they finished 22-11 in the conference and 30-15 overall.

Their first-round matchup will be against the University of Southwest and the Wildcats have defeated them twice this year. Head Coach Mike Byrnes said he will not take any of the regular season success to the postseason.

“Everybody’s shooting for the same thing,” said Byrnes. “We got to take care of our business just one game at a time and see what happens. They control their own destiny and we’re gonna go in there and see what we can do.”

The first pitch will be thrown on Friday at 2:00 P.M. at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

