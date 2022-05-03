Louisiana lawmakers react to SCOTUS draft leak

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Louisiana lawmakers have released statements following a leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R)

“The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, if it becomes the final position, would deliver a major pro-life victory. However, the leak itself is deeply disturbing. America will not tolerate this act of intimidation from the radical left. Roe was egregiously wrong from a Constitutionalist perspective and should be overturned. I am prayerful our Supreme Court justices have the courage and conviction to stand by this draft opinion.”

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson (R)

“Last night’s news was seismic.

We are overjoyed that Roe v. Wade may finally be overturned, but it is essential to investigate this dangerous and unprecedented leak.”

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R)

“I am unapologetically pro-life, but everyone should reject this apparent attempt to publicly intimidate justices and undermine the integrity of the Supreme Court. This leaker must be found and held accountable.”

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R)

“Preserving the Supreme Court’s integrity is vital, and this unprecedented leak attacks its independence and legitimacy. For the sake of the court and Americans’ confidence in its independence, a thorough and robust investigation is needed to find and punish the leaker.

“As I’ve said many times before, Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and should be reversed. Everyone on either side of this issue should, however, condemn the leak and demand that we hold the leaker accountable.”

U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise (R)

“Yesterday’s unprecedented leak is an attempt to severely damage the Supreme Court. This clearly coordinated campaign to intimidate and obstruct the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, and its independence in our political system, from upholding the Constitution must be immediately investigated by the court.

“House Republicans are committed to upholding the sanctity of life, and we will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There is nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life.

“We pray for the resolve of our Justices and for a decision that protects our most basic and precious right, the right to life.”

