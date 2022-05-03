National Day of Prayer at Pineville City Hall on May 5, 12 p.m.

PINEVILLE, La. - There will be a National Day of Prayer gathering on Thursday, May 5 from 12:00-12:20 p.m. on the steps of Pineville City Hall , immediately followed by a free meal for all attendees at First Baptist Church , directly across the street.

Since 1993, citizens of central Louisiana have been gathering on the steps of Pineville City Hall on the first Thursday in May, which is designated as the National Day of Prayer, for an informal time of prayer for our nation, state and city. There is no organized program - prayers are offered by anyone who desires to pray. The group prayer time concludes by inviting elected officials and public employees to the center to pray for them before singing a closing hymn together.

At the conclusion of the prayer gathering, everyone is invited across the street for a free meal, provided by First Baptist Church as part of their First@First Leadership Luncheon monthly meetings on the first Thursday of each month. This event is free and open to all, regardless of your faith or denomination.

