Parents bond out of jail after indictment for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The parents of a woman who died in their home bonded out of jail on a $300,000 bond Wed., May 4, according to authorities with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury has found enough evidence for the parents of a woman who died in their home to stand trial for murder.

A grand jury found enough evidence in the case to stand trial for murder.

The parents are now facing a charge of second-degree murder. A trial date has not been set.

RELATED: Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it

According to the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, based on evidence, it looks like Lacey Fletcher, 36, of Slaughter, was on that couch for almost 12 years. Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III said she died on Jan. 3.

“Opened the door, walked into the house, there was a stench, an odor, feces, fecal material, urine, you couldn’t hold your breath,” described Bickham.

“I have been a sheriff for six years, and I have had a lot of things happen here in East Feliciana Parish, but this type of scene, this is by far the worst,” said Sheriff Jeffery Travis.

Once law enforcement examined the scene, they knew they needed to conduct a further investigation.

“The father was completely emotionless, the mother’s head was lying down on, between her legs, she was weeping a little bit,” explained Bickham.

A grand jury of 12 in Clinton charged Lacey Fletcher’s parents, Clay and Sheila Fletcher, with second-degree murder on May 2.

Clay and Sheila Fletcher (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

The coroner’s office explained that the woman’s parents were away on a weekend trip when she died. The parents reportedly claimed their daughter had extreme social anxiety and autism.

“The conditions in which she was found, it’s just unbelievable,” said District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla. “I mean, you don’t treat anybody or any animal like that.”

Bickham said medical records show that Lacey Fletcher did not have a primary care physician.

“In 2010, the parents went to the doctor’s office without Lacey and asked his advice on what to do. She is increasingly not wanting to leave the house, not wanting to leave the sofa, just totally recluse,” added Bickham.

Bickham said the doctor told her parents to bring their daughter to the hospital, yet she was never admitted and no treatment was provided.

“If you have anyone in your family, the message is if you have anyone in your family with a mental health condition or a disability, get help,” said Bickham.

“I hope this indictment brings some spotlight to victims of this type of crime,” added D’Aquilla.

WAFB reached out to the Fletchers’ lawyer but did not hear back.

The sheriff’s office reported Sheila and Clay Fletcher will be booked into the East Feliciana Prison.

Sheriff Travis said the bond for the Fletchers is set at $300,000 each.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.