RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of gunshots Monday night around 7:15 p.m. in the Hall Street area of the Grundy Cooper Subdivision.

According to reports, several shots were fired but no injuries were reported.

RPSO retrieved a photo of the possible suspect’s vehicle (see photo above). Glass was located a the scene believed to be from the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle will likely have a broken window.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Det. Matt Cross, CID at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

