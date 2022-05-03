Advertisement

RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of gunshots Monday night around 7:15 p.m. in the Hall Street area of the Grundy Cooper Subdivision.

According to reports, several shots were fired but no injuries were reported.

RPSO retrieved a photo of the possible suspect’s vehicle (see photo above). Glass was located a the scene believed to be from the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle will likely have a broken window.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Det. Matt Cross, CID at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish voting location
RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes
Justin Cole Meredith
Missing Juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith
Brandon Francisco
All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco
Devion Wanya Miles
Pineville man arrested in Boyce home invasion case
Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community

Latest News

President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on reported Supreme Court decision draft
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-5/3/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-5/3/2022
5/3/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
5/3/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast