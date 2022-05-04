Advertisement

2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

Meet the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year!
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, KALB and Hixson Autoplex celebrated Cenla’s outstanding educators at the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher Awards Banquet.

Throughout the school year, KALB surprised a teacher each week with the Golden Apple award, and those teachers were invited to a banquet at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria to be recognized for their achievements.

Hixson Autoplex presented gifts to each teacher, which included an engraved brass desk bell and gift certificates for an oil change, car detailing and dinner at the Diamond Grill.

Each weekly winner submitted an essay for a chance to be selected as the “Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.”

Christine Dupuy was named the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, taking home a brand-new car from Hixson Autoplex.

Christine Dupuy of Poland Jr. High School has been named the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of...
Christine Dupuy of Poland Jr. High School has been named the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.(KALB)

This year’s finalists are:

  • Teacher of the Year - Christine Dupuy, Poland Jr. High
  • 2nd Place - Wendy Gallineau, Tioga Jr. High
  • 3rd Place - Tyler Price, Alexandria Senior High School
  • 4th Place - Jessica Butler, Tioga High School
  • 5th Place - Jason Covey, Pineville High School

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on reported Supreme Court decision draft

Latest News

Just In Time For Summer: Alexandria Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits
Mayor Hall declines to comment on APD special meeting, claims never received letter on May 12 meeting
BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year