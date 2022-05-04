ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, KALB and Hixson Autoplex celebrated Cenla’s outstanding educators at the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher Awards Banquet.

Throughout the school year, KALB surprised a teacher each week with the Golden Apple award, and those teachers were invited to a banquet at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria to be recognized for their achievements.

Hixson Autoplex presented gifts to each teacher, which included an engraved brass desk bell and gift certificates for an oil change, car detailing and dinner at the Diamond Grill.

Each weekly winner submitted an essay for a chance to be selected as the “Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.”

Christine Dupuy was named the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, taking home a brand-new car from Hixson Autoplex.

Christine Dupuy of Poland Jr. High School has been named the 2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. (KALB)

This year’s finalists are:

Teacher of the Year - Christine Dupuy, Poland Jr. High

2nd Place - Wendy Gallineau, Tioga Jr. High

3rd Place - Tyler Price, Alexandria Senior High School

4th Place - Jessica Butler, Tioga High School

5th Place - Jason Covey, Pineville High School

