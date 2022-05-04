Alexandria murder suspect arrested following high-speed police chase

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria murder suspect has been arrested following a high-speed chase with Alexandria police on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Eric Macon, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

The Alexandria Police Department said Macon was wanted in connection with the murder of Christopher Celestine, which occurred back on March 19 on Fred Loop.

APD said they tried to pull Macon over on Monroe Street, but said he fled the scene, resulting in a car chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into his own garage at his home and attempted to take shelter inside.

After a brief standoff with authorities, APD said Macon surrendered and was taken into custody. After taking Macon into custody, APD learned a two-year-old child was inside the vehicle during the chase. The child was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact APD detectives at (318) 441-6460 or dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

