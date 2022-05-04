Advertisement

Alexandria murder suspect arrested following high-speed police chase

The scene in the area of Levin Street as officers attempted to take 25-year-old Eric Macon into...
The scene in the area of Levin Street as officers attempted to take 25-year-old Eric Macon into custody.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria murder suspect has been arrested following a high-speed chase with Alexandria police on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Eric Macon, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

The Alexandria Police Department said Macon was wanted in connection with the murder of Christopher Celestine, which occurred back on March 19 on Fred Loop.

APD said they tried to pull Macon over on Monroe Street, but said he fled the scene, resulting in a car chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into his own garage at his home and attempted to take shelter inside.

After a brief standoff with authorities, APD said Macon surrendered and was taken into custody. After taking Macon into custody, APD learned a two-year-old child was inside the vehicle during the chase. The child was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact APD detectives at (318) 441-6460 or dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Leona Marks (Tioga High), Keontasia Hardison (Tioga High), Karley Coker (Plainview High),...
Rapides Parish seniors signed letters of intent to become educators
Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
LSUA hosts its 4th annual Scholar Day event.
LSUA hosts annual Scholar Day event
Pineville pedestrian killed in Hwy 71 crash