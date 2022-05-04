Advertisement

City of Alexandria hosting prayer event Thursday for National Day of Prayer

Praying hands
Praying hands(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By City of Alexandria
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

Local faith leaders will be participating in a prayer ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in recognition of the National Day of Prayer.

“We have much to be thankful for, and we have challenges in our community,” said Mayor Jeff Hall. “No matter what faith you follow, it is important to take time to offer a prayer of thanks for the blessings we have and to ask for help to meet the challenges ahead.”

A number of local religious leaders are expected to participate in the event, which will be held on the steps of City Hall.

The National Day of Prayer began in 1952. In 1988 President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as the official National Day of Prayer.

