Advertisement

Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son

Baby Levi, Hannah Barker (Photos: Natchitoches PD)
Baby Levi, Hannah Barker (Photos: Natchitoches PD)(Photos from Natchitoches PD)
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Hanna Barker, 26, the Natchitoches woman accused in connection with the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, has accepted a plea bargain on new charges.

Barker pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter of a child under 10 years old with a 10 year sentence and a count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old with a 30 year sentence.

Barker will serve both sentences concurrently, for a total of 30 years.

An important note: Barker pled guilty under the Alford Plea, which essentially means she maintains innocence, but accepted the plea out of her own best interest.

Barker had faced two charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child younger than 12 years old. District attorney Billy Harrington had also pushed for the death penalty.

She was supposed to stand trial for those charges in Calcasieu Parish on June 6.

Levi was 6-months-old in July of 2018 when Barker first told police he disappeared when two men confronted her at her home and pepper-sprayed her in the face. She claimed she escaped from the men and when she got back home, her son was missing. The baby was later found a few miles away with severe burns on 90% of his body, the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office says. He died a few hours later in a Shreveport hospital.

Barker’s girlfriend, Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 29, of Natchitoches, has admitted to the homicide. Smith previously pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and cruelty to a juvenile. Natchitoches officials say on Wednesday, May 4, she was sentenced to a total of 80 years imprisonment. Her plea agreement was contingent upon her testifying against Barker.

Judge Desiree Dyess presided over the case.

“The loss of my grandson and knowing how he was murdered has been devastating. For the past three years, our hearts have been broken and there will always be a void in our lives because of this evil. I will never forget the joy Levi brought to us in his short life. I want to remember him in a happy way not have to relive all of this again during a trial,” said Kathy Ellerbe, Levi’s grandmother, prior to the hearing.

“In my experience prosecuting cases throughout Louisiana, this case ranks as one of the most heinous and callous acts of cruelty I have ever seen,” said Special Prosecutor Clifford Strider, who has over 40 years experience in prosecuting capital cases and violent crimes.

We will have more on this development later.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Leona Marks (Tioga High), Keontasia Hardison (Tioga High), Karley Coker (Plainview High),...
Rapides Parish seniors signed letters of intent to become educators
LSUA hosts its 4th annual Scholar Day event.
LSUA hosts annual Scholar Day event
Pineville pedestrian killed in Hwy 71 crash
David Slaughter
Pineville man arrested for killing pedestrian on Curtis-Coleman Bridge