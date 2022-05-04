Advertisement

Judge rules on request to delay Dennis Perkins trial

Dennis Perkins
Dennis Perkins(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Robb Hays
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish judge has granted a motion to delay the upcoming trial for Dennis Perkins.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, was set to go on trial on May 9, 2022, on charges of rape, child pornography, sexual battery and video voyeurism. He is also accused of covering desserts with his own semen so that they could later be fed to children.

His trial is now set to begin on October 11, 2022.

RELATED STORIES
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match
Cynthia Perkins sentenced on sex crimes, giving children tainted baked goods
Melanie Curtin sentenced in aggravated rape, video voyeurism case
Cynthia Perkins makes deal with prosecutors, will testify against Dennis Perkins

During a hearing in Livingston Parish Tuesday, May 3, 2022, a prosecution witness shocked many in the courtroom by disclosing that investigators actually seized close to “a million” different images from multiple devices inside the Perkins home. However, prosecutors claim a much smaller number, less than 2,000 of those photos and videos, contain any evidence that is actually relevant to the case.

Attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who represents Perkins, told the court he was stunned by the admission Tuesday that there is such a large number of images in the custody of prosecutors. He said he has the right to review all of the images and determine for himself which could potentially help in defending his client.

In a motion filed last month, Ambeau asked to delay the trial to give him more time to review all of the evidence in the nearly two-and-a-half-year-old case. Presiding Judge Erika Sledge held Tuesday’s hearing to determine whether to grant that delay.

Perkins’ former school teacher wife, Cynthia, pled guilty in the case earlier this year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against her now ex-husband. The two were married at the time of their arrests.

“I think that it’s the right thing to do to make sure this trial happens once and it happens right,” Ambeau following Tuesday’s hearing.

The case is being prosecuted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

”No matter the day and no matter the time, we are prepared to take him to trial,” prosecutor Erica McLellan said following the judge’s decision.

“He’s only delaying the inevitable,” she added.

In announcing her ruling Tuesday, Judge Sledge said she knows the community is ready to get this case behind them.

“However, I have to make the decision that is right under the law,” she said.

Sledge warned both sides that she will be in regular contact with them to make sure they are prepared for trial in October.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish voting location
RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes
Justin Cole Meredith
Missing Juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith
Brandon Francisco
All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco
Devion Wanya Miles
Pineville man arrested in Boyce home invasion case
Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community

Latest News

BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
Just In Time For Summer: Alexandria Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
College Baseball Preview: LSUA vs Xavier
Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton