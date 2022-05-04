Just In Time For Summer: Alexandria Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bigger and better every year: the Alexandria Farmers Market is in operation every week of the year, rain or shine, and they offer something a little unique to shoppers of every economic background.

Since 2018, the market has accepted SNAP and EBT benefits from qualified shoppers. Due to restrictions around items that can be purchased with the benefits, the products must be food-based. However, those shoppers are still able to buy specialty food items, as well as fresh produce, locally-raised beef, pork and dairy products.

“We’re from the military and we’ll only be here for two years,” said Nena Dumol from Happy Happy Kimchi. “So this is our way of serving the community. Our food is our way of connecting with other people.”

“I love being out in the community,” said Kelly Erwin of Pineville Farmstand Truly Cajun Market. “I like seeing them eat healthy. I like seeing them being vibrant. And it makes me feel good to be able to provide this for them.”

Some of those options might be too expensive at the grocery store or not available at all. So, enabling shoppers to spend those benefits at the local farmers market is what Director Audrey Kolde calls a win for farmers and a win for the community.

”Even though they have so many options at the grocery store and, you know, may not always need the farmers market, the grocery store doesn’t always have the foods that are important to them as a community,” said Kolde. “So, you know, the okra that they want, or the kousa. You know these foods that we love, that are so close to us, and we’re raised eating. They don’t always have those at the grocery store. And so that autonomy to be able to decide where they’re buying their food is still an important part of making sure they have the respect that they need.”

The market is in the parking lot across from First Methodist Church on Jackson Street. It is open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. year-round.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.