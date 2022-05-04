Advertisement

La. bill to ban hand-held driver phones gets rejected

Rep. Mike Huval pulled a phone out of a Dollar General bag during one debate on his bill to ban...
Rep. Mike Huval pulled a phone out of a Dollar General bag during one debate on his bill to ban hand-held phones while driving.(Source: Allison Kadlubar/LSU Manship School News Service)
By Allison Kadlubar
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - Lawmakers on Tuesday, May 3 narrowly rejected a bill to ban hand-held driver phones after a handful of amendments, debates and product demonstrations.

The bill would have allowed law enforcement to ticket anyone caught with a cell phone in hand while driving.

“This bill is a wireless cell phone hands-free bill,” the author of the bill, Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, said. “It does not keep you from using a cell phone when you’re driving. It just requires you to do it in a safe manner.”

The bill failed to pass in the House by a close margin of 48-46. But prior to the vote, lawmakers discussed the bill in intense debates.

Lawmakers adopted eight amendments to alter the bill since it was first proposed in the House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works on March 14. Amendments increased maximum fines from $100 to $300 as well as community service from 15 hours to 90 hours. The amended bill also would have prohibited officers from arresting an individual who was caught with a phone in hand while driving even if the officer observed illegal activities or items in the car.

Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, argued that the ban might still prompt an officer to abuse his power.

“I’m going to submit to you that, if he walks up to the vehicle and visibly observes an open container in the console, they’re going to find a reason to detain you and get a search warrant,” Brown said.

Huval said the bill would not allow an officer to do so.

Brown also questioned how law enforcement officers would be able to accurately spot someone driving with a phone in hand. He held up an item while standing several feet away from Huval and asked him if an officer could fine him if he was driving. Huval said yes, but Brown then revealed it was a phone charger.

“That’s my point,” Brown said. “If an officer sees this, he thinks it’s a cell phone, but it’s a phone charger.”

This was not the only demonstration. When lawmakers debated the bill in March, Rep. Robby Carter, R-Amite, argued that the bill discriminated against people who can only afford “pay-as-you-go” phones without voice-command features.

“It will not be possible to operate a cell phone in a car that doesn’t have Bluetooth,” Carter said during that debate.

Huval picked up a Dollar General bag with a phone inside.

“This phone costs $49, but I found out I can go to Walmart and get it for $19,” Huval said. “I drive a car that is 50 years old, and…all it has is AM radio. You know what, I can drive my car with this hands-free.”

The bill failed even though the House passed a similar bill in the 2021 session. A motion to reconsider the bill is pending.

Copyright 2022 LSU Manship School News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on reported Supreme Court decision draft

Latest News

Just In Time For Summer: Alexandria Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits
A group of supporters for abortion rights gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol...
Louisianians react to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade
Mayor Hall declines to comment on APD special meeting, claims never received letter on May 12 meeting
BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
2021-2022 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year