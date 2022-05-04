LSUA earns program-best No. 3 overall seed in NAIA Tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - In a historic season for the LSUA women’s tennis team, there has been a number of records broken.

You can add highest NAIA Tournament seed to the laundry list of accomplishments this season.

LSUA (17-0) has earned the No. 3 seed overall in the national tournament, which is the highest in program history.

The Generals begin the quest for their first ever championship on May 18 against the winner of 19th seed Midland (Neb.) and 14th seed Southeastern (Fla.) at 1 p.m.

LSUA has made the tournament every single season in which a tournament was held. It made quarterfinals appearance last season after defeating William Woods.

The Generals are just two wins behind the highest win total ever (19), which occurred in 2017.

Six players earned All-Conference honors, including three on the first team. Melinda Descant, who has led the program since its inception, won RRAC Coach of the Year.

Xavier is the other Red River Athletic Conference team to reach the 24-team field, earning the No. 7 seed.

Georgia Gwinnett is the top overall seed, coming in at 27-1 and has won the national championship six times.

