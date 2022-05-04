LSUA Generals baseball team clinches two seed heading into Red River Athletics Conference tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have clinched their spot in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament as the two seed.

LSUA has finished the season with an overall record of 29 and 14 while going 25 and 8 in the conference.

The Generals are happy about the seeding but will not be satisfied unless they come back from the conference tournament as the champion. Head coach Cody Gautreaux said the only way to do that is to take things one game at a time.

“Going into the tournament everyone likes to say the postseason is a new season,” said Gautreaux. “You start fresh and that’s kind of our mentality going into the tournament. Xavier is our focus right now and if we get passed them we will worry about whoever is next.”

LSUA wants to bring home their first conference championship since 2018. They will play Xavier in the opening round in Sterlington. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.