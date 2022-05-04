Advertisement

LSUA hosts annual Scholar Day event

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, LSUA recognized students’ scholarly achievements with their annual Scholar Day event.

It’s a one-day event all about celebrating the academic work that students have done throughout the year.

Participating students research a topic of their choice under the supervision of a faculty mentor and their research is presented on the day of the event through a poster and oral presentations. One hundred and twenty-one students participated in this year’s event.

“Most universities don’t give undergraduates really that opportunity to do scholarly work and have professional presentations,” said LSUA’s Director of CORE, (Center for Opportunity, Research, and Experiential learning) Dr. Sandra Gilliland.

Students and faculty members also held mini-lectures.

This year’s event was the fourth annual and it was open for the public to stop by and view the poster presentations created by the students.

