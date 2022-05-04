Mayor Hall declines to comment on APD special meeting, claims never received letter on May 12 meeting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council met Tuesday, May 3 for the first time since a special meeting was called last week by Council President Catherine Davidson to address concerns surrounding the Alexandria Police Department.

Davidson requested Mayor Jeff Hall and the administration to produce specific documents related to staffing and confidentiality policies that were given to APD staff.

Mayor Hall was not present at last week’s special meeting. He said he took issue with the timing of it saying, “reasonable notice” was needed ahead of the meeting. Since the mayor was absent, Davidson sent a letter last Friday, April 29 calling for another special meeting to be held on May 12.

KALB tried to interview Mayor Hall to ask about the upcoming special meeting, but he chose not to comment and said that he has yet to receive an official copy of the letter from Davidson.

We reached out to Davidson, who is out on vacation and was not at Tuesday’s regular session, about why the mayor would not have been notified. She said while Mayor Hall was not personally sent the letter, other members of the administration were and that the special meeting was noticed at the April 27 public meeting.

“I don’t know who is included in COA user,” said Davidson, referring to the email sent to members of the City of Alexandria with the letter attached to it. “That’s all of the employees. He (Mayor Hall) is not on there, but Trey Gist is on there, and he is an attorney for the city. They are all noticed. Additionally, the meeting was noticed in the April 27 meeting. The idea that he (Mayor Hall) would say he has not received notice is unconscionable.”

KALB was able to find a copy of the letter sent out by Davidson calling for a special meeting on May 12 posted on the City of Alexandria’s website under the city council agenda tab.

Mayor Hall has not confirmed if he will be at that special meeting on May 12 or not.

