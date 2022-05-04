Advertisement

Pineville man arrested for killing pedestrian on Curtis-Coleman Bridge

David Slaughter
David Slaughter(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested following a crash on the Curtis-Coleman Bridge that led to the death of a pedestrian.

The Alexandria Police Department said David Slaughter, 29, was driving on the bridge Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. when he drove onto the shoulder and hit a pedestrian. The victim, identified as Patrick Ohanta, 45, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the scene. APD said Ohanta was attempting to cross the bridge on foot.

Slaughter was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (fourth offense), operating a vehicle while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and vehicular homicide. APD said impairment is believed to be a factor in this incident.

The Alexandria Police Department is looking for any witnesses who may have information relative to this incident. Please contact the Alexandria Police Department Traffic Division at 318-441-6408.

Pineville pedestrian killed in Hwy 71 crash