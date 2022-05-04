Pineville pedestrian killed in Hwy 71 crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville pedestrian was killed on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. on Hwy 71 near Lafayette Drive.

According to Louisiana State Police, Mathew Arnett, 36, was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a southbound 2006 Jeep Cherokee. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.