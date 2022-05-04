Public feedback wanted: What would you like to see included in a Civil Rights Park in Alexandria?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council approved to purchase a property downtown with the idea of adding of Civil Rights Park in that location.

The property is located across from the Arna Bontemps African American Museum on Third St.

A design for the park has not been approved yet. The Alexandria Human Relations Commission said at a council meeting back in February that they would like it to be an open area, but they want to get the public feedback as well on what they would want in the park.

The commission said they will look to hold public meetings in the future to get feedback from the public.

