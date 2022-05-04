Advertisement

Public feedback wanted: What would you like to see included in a Civil Rights Park in Alexandria?

Site where the Civil Rights Park could be held in Alexandria
Site where the Civil Rights Park could be held in Alexandria(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council approved to purchase a property downtown with the idea of adding of Civil Rights Park in that location.

The property is located across from the Arna Bontemps African American Museum on Third St.

A design for the park has not been approved yet. The Alexandria Human Relations Commission said at a council meeting back in February that they would like it to be an open area, but they want to get the public feedback as well on what they would want in the park.

The commission said they will look to hold public meetings in the future to get feedback from the public.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Leona Marks (Tioga High), Keontasia Hardison (Tioga High), Karley Coker (Plainview High),...
Rapides Parish seniors signed letters of intent to become educators
Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
LSUA hosts its 4th annual Scholar Day event.
LSUA hosts annual Scholar Day event
Pineville pedestrian killed in Hwy 71 crash
David Slaughter
Pineville man arrested for killing pedestrian on Curtis-Coleman Bridge