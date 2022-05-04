Advertisement

Rich Dupree responds to James Rachal’s request for recount of Pineville Mayoral Election votes

FILE - The welcome sign for the City of Pineville, La.
FILE - The welcome sign for the City of Pineville, La.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After coming up just five votes short in the April 30 Pineville Mayoral Election against Rich Dupree, James Rachal has requested a recount of the votes.

RELATED: James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election

Rachal sent an official letter to the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court on Tuesday asking to take an extra look at the results. The recount will be held Thursday, May 5 starting at 10 a.m. The recount process is expected to last several hours, as the ballots will be counted three times.

Dupree took to Facebook with the following response to Rachal’s request:

