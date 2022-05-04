Rich Dupree responds to James Rachal’s request for recount of Pineville Mayoral Election votes

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After coming up just five votes short in the April 30 Pineville Mayoral Election against Rich Dupree, James Rachal has requested a recount of the votes.

Rachal sent an official letter to the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court on Tuesday asking to take an extra look at the results. The recount will be held Thursday, May 5 starting at 10 a.m. The recount process is expected to last several hours, as the ballots will be counted three times.

Dupree took to Facebook with the following response to Rachal’s request:

ELECTION UPDATE My opponent has requested a recount of the vote for Pineville Mayor from last Saturday's election. While some may be surprised by this, we support his request...and remind everyone this review is just for "mail-in" ballots only. The citizens of Pineville deserve to trust the election process so that we can all respect the outcome...especially of an election that was this close. The recount of the "mail-in" ballots is open to the public this Thursday at 10:00 am in the Police Jury meeting room at the Rapides Parish Courthouse. We look forward to the vote total being declared official and thank the hard-working election officials for serving with honesty and integrity.

