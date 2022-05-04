Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses Roe v. Wade leaked draft

If the ruling is overturned each state could decide if abortions are legal
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy warned against jumping to conclusions about the leaked draft of a proposed U.S. Supreme Court opinion that supports overturning Roe v. Wade.

In his weekly call with the media, Cassidy said he thinks the fact that the draft was leaked is more important. He says Congress doesn’t know what the ruling will be. He thinks the leak is an attempt to undermine the Supreme Court as an institution and to use pressure to intimidate the justices to change their opinions.

“Long term, I’m pro-life. There’s a certain decision I want them to make, but I’m told by people who are former Supreme Court Law Clerks that justices can change their minds, all the way up until the decision is given. So I think we need to wait on the decision and not be pleased or outraged but I will say if this is the position ultimately arrived at, I certainly support it,” he said.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned it would be left up to each state whether abortions are legal within their borders.

