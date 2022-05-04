Advertisement

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning retiring to accept new national position

Butch Browning
Butch Browning
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is retiring to take on a new role — executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals.

On Tuesday, May 4, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the news of Browning’s retirement and acceptance of the new position, which become effective May 15.

At 14 years, Browning is the longest-serving state fire marshal in Louisiana’s history, according to the governor.

Gov. Edwards also announced State Fire Marshal Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel H. Wallis as the new state fire marshal. Wallis previously served as deputy chief of the state mire marshal’s office.

To read Gov. Edwards’ official announcement, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Funeral information for Eugene “Tunk” Arnold Andries Jr.
Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
LSUA hosts annual Scholar Day event
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
‘You are not allowed to block a servitude’: Update on Pineville church & restaurant dispute over fence