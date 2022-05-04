SUBMIT PHOTOS: Happy Star Wars Day!
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s Star Wars Day! “May the Fourth” is a play on the iconic franchise’s popular quote, “May the Force Be With You”, and we’re here to celebrate!
Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, or the side movies and shows, there’s a Star Wars character for just about everyone! Click the “add media” button below to send us your Star Wars photos!
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.