‘You are not allowed to block a servitude’: Update on Pineville church & restaurant dispute over fence

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On April 29, KALB reported on a land dispute between the Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant and Heart of Worship Church in Pineville.

An investigation by the Pineville Police Department uncovered the fact that the area of land at the center of the dispute was protected by a predial servitude of passage, meaning nothing can obstruct passage through that area.

“From what some other public entities involved told us and our best understanding is that you are not allowed to block a servitude,” Pineville PD Deputy Chief Darrell Basco.

The dispute began with the Heart of Worship Church putting up a fence on what the church believed was the property line between the church and the restaurant. The fence limited parking and blocked the drive-thru and handicap entrance to the restaurant. One bystander who was fed up with the situation tore down the fence last Friday.

That man had pending charges of destruction of property filed against him for knocking the fence down, but because of the servitude, Pineville PD has confirmed those charges have been dropped.

“Upon consultation with some other public entities that deal with land management, we have determined that this is a civil matter, there is nothing criminal at this time involved in it,” said Basco. “So the reports and the case for the Pineville Police Department have been closed, unless something else happens we have deemed it as a closed investigation and won’t look into it any further.”

The owner of the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant, Brian Wu, said he is thankful for the community support and still hopes to come to a better resolution with the church.

