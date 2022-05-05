Advertisement

Possible armed subject reported at Emory University; no active shooter, university says

Police are responding to confirmed reports of an active shooter on the main campus of Emory...
Police are responding to confirmed reports of an active shooter on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an armed subject on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta, according to the university’s Twitter account.

The university said police are also at the scene of the nearby Druid Hills High School.

They previously reported that there was an active shooter on campus but has retracted that statement.

Officials are asking for faculty and students to shelter in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

