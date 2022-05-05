APD arrests 3rd suspect in 2021 homicide of Pineville man

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police arrested a Colfax man in connection with a 2021 homicide, the third suspect arrested in this case. Dexta Zayshawn Hall, 23, was arrested on May 2 for second degree murder.

In November 2021, Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18, of Pineville, was found dead near Futrell Street from multiple gunshot wounds.

Charley Natija Brown, 23, of Colfax, and Deltrevious Zyshon Conston, 19 of Alexandria, were arrested in April in connection with the murder and both charged with second degree murder.

Hall is the latest suspect arrested in this ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

