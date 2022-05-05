Advertisement

City of Alexandria hosts National Day of Prayer event

The City of Alexandria and Mayor Jeff hall hosted a National Day of Prayer event on the steps of City Hall.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the City of Alexandria and Mayor Jeff hall hosted a National Day of Prayer event on the steps of City Hall.

Religious leaders gathered and prayed for the city, the state, the country, first responders and local political leaders. Mayor Hall said he appreciates the participation from community leaders and that the day helps him as well as the other local politicians.

“It’s a lot of pressure, it’s a lot of hurt for a variety of reasons, too long to talk about right now, but prayer helps,” said Mayor Hall. “It helps me as a leader, it helps me as a volunteer, it helps me as a servant, political servant that I am, and it helps and encourages me as I move forward. Everything is not going to be easy, but who said it would be.”

The National Day of Prayer began in 1952, and then in 1988 President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as the official National Day of Prayer. Similar events were held around the state and the nation.

