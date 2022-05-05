Advertisement

How to start preparing for this hurricane season

May 1-7 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, meaning you should restock your supplies, review or update insurance policies and get ready.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fifth season is fast approaching and we’re less than a month away from hurricane season.

A spokesperson with the American Red Cross of Louisiana said it is important to know your family’s evacuation plan. You should know where you’re going, how you will get there and where you will stay. Officials said to plan well in advance if you need help leaving or using public transportation.

ARC said to be ready to live without power, water, gas, phone and internet for an extended period. Practice going to a designated safe shelter for high winds. The next best thing is a small, interior, windowless room in a sturdy building on the lowest level that is not likely to flood. If you are in an area likely to flood, designate a location on higher ground, according to the ARC.

Also, put together an emergency kit and get your food, water and medicine together.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, state officials prepare for upcoming hurricane season

The spokesperson said to create a Go-Kit, which includes three days of supplies that you can carry with you. Include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)

A Stay-at-Home Kit includes two weeks of supplies. Have a one-month supply of medication in a child-proof container. Also, keep personal, financial, and medical records safe, officials said.

You can follow Red Cross Louisiana on Facebook here.

