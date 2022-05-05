Advertisement

Retired teachers in La. could return to work for double pay thanks to new bill

There's a new bill that could impact children's education. Lawmakers are trying something different to address the statewide teacher shortage.
By Perry Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are trying a different approach to address the nationwide teacher shortage.

“We just cannot have as many unfilled classrooms as we do right now. It’s an urgent need in the state of Louisiana,” said Rep. Rick Edmonds.

There is a new bill in motion that would allow select educators to come out of retirement for double the current rate while retaining their full benefits. This means teachers can return to the classroom and earn 50% of their final average compensation.

The bill was passed unanimously by the House and will now move to Senate.

“They have an incentive to come back, they have the experience that we need in the classroom, and we certainly support that and think that will help our students in many ways,” Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said.

“I think the greatest fear is that if literally our principals and superintendents are hand-tied and don’t have a way to fill those classrooms. We just can’t let that happen,” Edmonds said.

Lamon Dubose, Jr. is a retired teacher who taught for 34 years. He said he would return in a heartbeat, but he feels there are bigger issues leaders must address.

He said a lot of the problems that forced teachers into retirement need to get fixed first, including low pay, excessive paperwork, and “unkept promises”.

“Basically, it’s a Band-Aid, but it’s not solving the problem,” Dubose said. “Once you fix those problems, not only will you have teachers coming back, but I think more teachers will stay longer.”

Dubose said if any of that improves you might see him in a classroom this fall.

“The one thing that I missed. The one thing that I miss the most are the students. The main reason why most teachers are there are for their students,” Dubose said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Father Chad Partain praying at Alexandria's National Day of Prayer event on the steps of City...
City of Alexandria hosts National Day of Prayer event
The Alexandria-Pineville Convention & Visitors Bureau hosting a tourism awareness luncheon in...
‘We are expecting a big year in tourism’: Alexandria-Pineville CVB hosts tourism awareness luncheon
James Rachal reacts to Pineville vote recount
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
APD arrests 3rd suspect in 2021 homicide of Pineville man
Dupree Live Shot
Dupree confirmed as Pineville’s next mayor following vote recount