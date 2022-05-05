Scores: Quarterfinals round of LHSAA Baseball Playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - 17 local schools remain in the 2022 Louisiana High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs just one series win away from advancing to the state tournament.

Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, Division I, Division II, Division III and Division IV quarterfinal matchups are a best of three series. Class 1A, Class B, Class C and Division V quarterfinal matchups will be a one-game series.

Below is a list of the scheduled games. Check back daily for score updates.

Wednesday, May 4:

St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 1 Claiborne Christian 11

Thursday, May 5:

Bunkie Many Downsville Calvin

Friday, May 6:

Episcopal of Acadiana Grace Christian Mangham Rosepine Harrisonburg Simpson Kilbourne Hicks Grant Berwick Avoyelles Charter Springfield Glenmora Choudrant

Saturday, May 7:

Mangham Rosepine Many Bunkie Grant Berwick Avoyelles Charter Springfield Haynesville LaSalle Pitkin Quitman Florien Anacoco Evans Hornbeck Country Day University Academy Family Christian

