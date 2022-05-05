Advertisement

Scores: Quarterfinals round of LHSAA Baseball Playoffs

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - 17 local schools remain in the 2022 Louisiana High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs just one series win away from advancing to the state tournament.

Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, Division I, Division II, Division III and Division IV quarterfinal matchups are a best of three series. Class 1A, Class B, Class C and Division V quarterfinal matchups will be a one-game series.

Below is a list of the scheduled games. Check back daily for score updates.

Wednesday, May 4:

St. Joseph’s Plaucheville1Claiborne Christian11

Thursday, May 5:

BunkieMany
DownsvilleCalvin

Friday, May 6:

Episcopal of AcadianaGrace Christian
ManghamRosepine
HarrisonburgSimpson
KilbourneHicks
GrantBerwick
Avoyelles CharterSpringfield
GlenmoraChoudrant

Saturday, May 7:

ManghamRosepine
ManyBunkie
GrantBerwick
Avoyelles CharterSpringfield
HaynesvilleLaSalle
PitkinQuitman
FlorienAnacoco
EvansHornbeck
Country Day University AcademyFamily Christian

