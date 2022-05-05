Versatile Daigle aims to lead LSUA to first RRAC Tournament crown since 2018

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Versatility is one of the best qualities a player in any sport can have. For LSUA utility player Cameron Daigle, it has proved to benefit the Generals time and time again.

He leads No. 2 seed LSUA (29-14 overall, 25-8 RRAC) into the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins on Friday at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

The Generals’ first-round opponent is No. 7 seed Xavier.

Fans can watch the game here (https://www.facebook.com/SterlingtonSportsComplex) and follow live stats here (https://naia.prestosports.com/sports/bsb/2021-22/boxscores/20220506_cs1o.xml).

The winner of the first-round meeting in the double-elimination tournament will play the winner of the No. 3 seed Our Lady of the Lake and No. 6 seed Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Prior to the season, LSUA Head Baseball Coach Kody Gautreaux didn’t quite know what position Daigle would play. Ultimately, he has played mostly at second base.

Daigle, a junior from Brusly, La., asked Gautreaux if he could play all nine positions in a single game. Gautreaux was always hesitant to oblige.

Ultimately, that time came, though, in the first game of a doubleheader in a win against Texas College on April 23.

Daigle started the game on the mound and tossed a scoreless inning, as normal starting pitcher Seth Trahan began the contest in left field.

For the second inning, he moved behind the plate, a position he hadn’t played in a game since his days at Nunez Community College, where he played as a freshman before transferring to LSUA.

The junior played the rest of the infield spots in the next four innings before playing all three outfield spots in the seventh inning to complete the feat.

Regardless of position, he is a threat at the plate, hitting .339 with a home run and has driven in 33, scoring 41, which is tops on the team and in the top 20 in the league.

The Brusly native has showed off his versatility in the RRAC Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, twice earning Player of the Week and once being named Pitcher of the Week.

He earned his Pitcher of the Week award two weeks ago after not allowing an earned run in a win at Louisiana Christian.

If the Generals advance far in the conference tournament, they will need to showcase their pitching depth, which Gautreaux has stated is a major strength for the team.

Daigle, who is considered the No. 4 starter behind Hunter Meche, Seth Trahan and Will Vice, has posted a 2-0 record on the season with a 2.35 ERA, striking out 32 batters in 30.2 innings. In his previous three appearances, he has surrendered just one earned run in 13 innings, striking out 13.

His versatility could come in handy, as he leads the Generals against Xavier’s stellar top starter, Blair Frederick.

The left-hander for the Gold Rush has a 6-2 record with an ERA of 3.46, which is fourth in the conference. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in his last six starts, which includes surrendering just two runs in seven innings in a tough-luck loss at LSUA.

That defeat just happens to be the last one he has suffered.

Daigle aims to help the Generals win the conference tournament, as they fight for a spot in the NAIA Tournament, a place they have not been since 2018.

