Vote recount confirms Rich Dupree as Pineville’s next mayor

Dylan Domangue speaks with Rich Dupree after a recount of votes has confirmed him as the new mayor of Pineville.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The recount of the votes on Thursday for the Pineville Mayoral election have confirmed that Rich Dupree has officially been elected as the city’s next mayor.

The recount of the votes verified the results that were reported during the April 30 Pineville Mayoral Election.

After coming up just five votes short in Saturday’s election against Dupree, James Rachal requested a recount of the votes on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Dupree said he supported the recount, saying, “The citizens of Pineville deserve to trust the election process so that we can all respect the outcome...especially of an election that was this close.”

