‘We are expecting a big year in tourism’: Alexandria-Pineville CVB hosts tourism awareness luncheon

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 5, the Alexandria-Pineville Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted a tourism awareness luncheon as a part of National Travel and Tourism awareness.

The event was led by Sherry Smith, the Executive Director of the Alexandria-Pineville CVB, and was attended by multiple community and business leaders along with folks in the tourism industry, as well as a special guest Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state had seen five consecutive record-breaking years of revenue in the industry. With the number of tourists coming to Louisiana returning to pre-pandemic levels, it is important to recognize the impact has on the state and local region.

“Businesses, the hotels, the restaurants, the attractions, they employ people who then go out and buy everything: cars, homes, groceries, clothing, sending their kids to school,” said Smith. “So, it really does impact everyone to some extent.”

Lt. Gov. Nungesser said the industry is returning to Louisiana in full force.

“I tell you the excitement around Louisiana for opening our doors back up to the world is incredible,” Nungesser said. “After a great Mardi Gras, to be rolling into the festival season, we are expecting a great year in tourism.”

Tourism is the fourth largest industry in Louisiana, employing nearly 250,000 people.

