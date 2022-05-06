Advertisement

BESE rejects pandemic-driven bid to ease grad requirements

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - A proposal to allow Louisiana high school seniors statewide who have failed to reach graduation requirements to do so by meeting other standards has been rejected by the state education board.

The idea was aimed at helping students whose performance suffered because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Advocate reports that the policy got five votes at Thursday’s meeting, with three members opposed. But it needed six votes of the 11-member board. Three members were absent.

The newspaper reports that, while statewide waivers were rejected, they were granted for districts affected by Hurricane Ida, which struck on Aug. 29

