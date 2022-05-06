Advertisement

Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crew members recovered a body in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish, Thursday afternoon.

The body was confirmed by the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. She was found near Domino Sugar Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Just on Monday, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was located near Cresent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris...
New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.(WVUE-Fox 8)

A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson.(Family)

The 8-year-old sister, Ally Wilson, still remains missing at this time.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Dragon Boat Races return to Lake Buhlow!
Dragon Boat Races return to Lake Buhlow!
Pineville flower shop donates for Golden Apple award
Lindy C. Boggs, Lock and Dam on the Red River near Marksville, La.
Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam near Marksville to have temporary closures
CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle and LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer shake hands after signing an...
LCU signs articulation agreement with CLTCC for new 4-year degree