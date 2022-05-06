Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crew members recovered a body in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish, Thursday afternoon.

The body was confirmed by the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. She was found near Domino Sugar Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Just on Monday, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was located near Cresent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River. (WVUE-Fox 8)

A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson. (Family)

The 8-year-old sister, Ally Wilson, still remains missing at this time.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.