Gov. Edwards attends dedication of new residence hall at LSMSA in Natchitoches

By Jade Myers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards made a stop in Natchitoches Friday, May 6 to visit the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA).

The governor joined faculty and staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the school’s new $27 million residence hall. The 110,000 square foot building houses the 360 students who attend the school. Amenities include accessible WiFi and internet service, a laundry room, and a kitchen with a small dining area. School staff members say this residence hall allows their high school students to get a full college experience.

”The idea is to combine both living and learning together and to provide a collegiate experience for these high-achieving students and to provide an environment where they can live and learn around the clock and develop relationships and friendships and explore ideas and have great conversations and develop lifetime friendships,” said John Allen, chief of staff and director of administration for LSMSA.

The four-story building will also have an on-site health clinic and 24-hour front desk security. Click here for more details about the new dorm.

