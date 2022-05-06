La. House rejects HB649 to ban corporal punishment in state’s public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - An effort to eliminate the use of corporal punishment in Louisiana public schools failed by a slim margin for a second time in the House on May 5, 2022. House Bill 649 by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty (R-District 94) needed 53 votes to pass out of the House. It received 51.

Like the 2021 vote on the same bill, it received mixed bipartisan support.

Among Central Louisiana representatives, Lance Harris (R-District 25), Mike Johnson (R-District 27) and Ed Larvadain (D-District 26) voted in favor of the bill’s passage. Harris was absent for the 2021 session vote, and Johnson switched his vote this session.

”Not only do you have problems with the children being spanked, but you also could open the school district up to litigation,” said Harris, who hoped the bill would help set up guidance for schools. “And when that happens, a lot of times it ruins people’s careers that think it’s okay to do corporal punishment, or they may have some unintended consequences.”

“In our parish, as you may know, the school board voted yesterday or earlier in the week to basically suspend any corporal punishment within the schools,” said Johnson. “And that’s consistent with the will of the people in Rapides Parish and District 27. And so, I try to vote, you know, consistent with what the people I represent want and believe.”

Chuck Owen (R-District 30) voted against the bill again this session, alongside Rodney Schamerhorn (R-District 24), Daryl Deshotel (R-District 28) and Gabe Firment (R-District 22).

For Firment, a vote in opposition is in line with his personal philosophy “that government works better the closer it is to the people.”

”You know, we let local school boards make decisions about curriculum,” said Firment. “I think we should also let them make decisions about disciplinary issues. You know, obviously, when we consider educational policy, you know it’s obvious what works for Orleans Parish or Jefferson Parish, isn’t going to work for Grant Parish or LaSalle or Rapides.”

There is a motion pending to have the bill reconsidered later this session. Twelve members were absent from the vote today, and since the bill failed by only two votes, it could be a different outcome if legislators voted on it again.

