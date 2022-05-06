LCU signs articulation agreement with CLTCC for new 4-year degree

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University signed an articulation agreement Friday, May 6, 2022, with Central Louisiana Technical Community College for a new Bachelor of Applied Science Degree.

LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer and CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle signed the agreement, creating a pathway for CLTCC graduates to attend LCU to complete their final two years of study to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

“The University is pleased to expand our academic partnership with Central Louisiana Technical Community College,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle and the faculty and staff of CLTCC are providing an excellent educational experience, which we look forward to expanding to Bachelor and graduate degree opportunities at Louisiana Christian University.”

Sawtelle said CLTCC is proud and pleased to partner with LCU on this affordable opportunity to keep their graduates here to earn their bachelor’s degrees.

“My daughter graduated from LC last year, and she’s now living the dream that this college made a reality for her,” Sawtelle said. “Now, we want our [CLTCC] graduates to soon be your [LCU] graduates.”

Louisiana Christian University’s Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree is designed for students who have completed an associate of science, an associate of applied science, an associate of applied technology, or a technology degree and builds on a student’s technical expertise and provides the next step to advance a student’s career goals. This program provides the pathway for students to complete the Bachelor of Applied Science degree by allowing students to transfer up to 60 hours of earned credits, 45 of which may be technical and/or approved military or police academy credits. The program requires additional studies in general education courses and other academic courses. LCU’s online options provide the flexibility to meet the needs of working adults and transfer students from a variety of technical backgrounds.

With an individualized curriculum, students have the option of selecting a combination of stackable micro-credentials, certificates, concentrations or minors to complete the 30 hours needed after all the general education requirements are fulfilled. Emphasis areas, such as computer science, cybersecurity, web systems, computer programming, project management, and business management, are designed to complement career goals and gain higher level positions.

“The real beneficiaries of this partnership are our students and community,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Clark. “We are excited to build on the excellent foundation students have been given at CLTCC and to provide a pathway for students to advance their education and their earning potential while meeting an industry demand for skilled workers. By earning the Bachelor of Applied Science and gaining the education they need for upward mobility, we are preparing students for leadership roles and opportunities for promotion within their organizations.”

LCU faculty Dr. Kenny Holt, dean of the Young School of Business, and Dr. Theodore Chiasson, associate professor of computer science, have worked alongside Clark to develop pathways that are beneficial to both technical and general education students from CLTCC.

Chaisson said he started his own college career at a two-year school and understands the value of this partnership, especially for students in computer science and other more technical fields. Holt agreed.

“This is exciting for us in business,” Holt said. “We are looking forward to finding pathways to assist the students move not only through the BAS but on to the MBA at LCU, as well.”

LCU is working to formalize partnerships with all colleges in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System so students in technical education programs can easily transition directly into the BAS program if they choose.

