LDAF requests public’s help locating arson suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Office of Forestry needs your help locating a suspect in an arson investigation regarding numerous wildfires on Olon Bankston Road in Kentwood, La.

LDAF has reported that the suspect is John Grady Davidson, 32.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davidson is asked to contact the Louisiana Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 to speak with enforcement agents.

