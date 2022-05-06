Advertisement

Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam near Marksville to have temporary closures

Lindy C. Boggs, Lock and Dam on the Red River near Marksville, La.
Lindy C. Boggs, Lock and Dam on the Red River near Marksville, La.(Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (USACE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will temporarily close Lindy C. Boggs, Lock and Dam (L&D) to navigation on the Red River during two separate periods, Aug. 15 – Sept. 15 to dewater the upper gate and Oct. 1 – 30 to dewater the lower gate.

The lock will temporarily reopen on approximately Sept. 16 and remain open for 15 days to allow traffic to pass.

During the dewatering of the upper and lower gate bays, the district will make repairs, inspect the structure, and plan for future maintenance.

Boggs L&D is the first lock and dam on the Red River and part of the J. Bennett Johnston (JBJ) Waterway system. Located on the Red River at mile 43.8 about 11 miles north of Marksville, Louisiana, the lock and dam system is part of the Monroe Navigation Project Office and operated by a contracted company.

