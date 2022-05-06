Advertisement

Murder indictment against man in dismembered body case

Benjamin Beale, 34
Benjamin Beale, 34(Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a freezer on an old bus parked beside a New Orleans home.

District Attorney Jason Williams said Friday, May 6 that Benjamin Beale, 34, was charged in the death of Julia Dardar.

Beale faces multiple other charges, including obstruction of a homicide investigation and drug charges.

Dardar’s body was discovered by police in the freezer stowed on the graffiti-covered bus in January. She had been reported missing in December. Authorities said she had been beaten and strangled.

A call placed Friday to a Beale attorney was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Dragon Boat Races return to Lake Buhlow!
Dragon Boat Races return to Lake Buhlow!
Pineville flower shop donates for Golden Apple award
Lindy C. Boggs, Lock and Dam on the Red River near Marksville, La.
Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam near Marksville to have temporary closures
CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle and LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer shake hands after signing an...
LCU signs articulation agreement with CLTCC for new 4-year degree