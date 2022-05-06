Murder indictment against man in dismembered body case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a freezer on an old bus parked beside a New Orleans home.

District Attorney Jason Williams said Friday, May 6 that Benjamin Beale, 34, was charged in the death of Julia Dardar.

Beale faces multiple other charges, including obstruction of a homicide investigation and drug charges.

Dardar’s body was discovered by police in the freezer stowed on the graffiti-covered bus in January. She had been reported missing in December. Authorities said she had been beaten and strangled.

A call placed Friday to a Beale attorney was not immediately returned.

