Pineville flower shop donates for Golden Apple award

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you keep up with the Golden Apple Teacher Award segment each week throughout the school year, you have probably noticed the flowers that are presented to each teacher.

The flowers are donated each week by a local flower shop, ‘Always Yours Flowers by Shelia’, located in Pineville on Rigolette Road.

Shop owner Shelia Vincent has been a florist for 36 years and her business has been serving the Cenla area for 26 years. Vincent said that the artistic arrangements that are given to each teacher, which are complete with their own Golden Apple, are something that just comes as a natural talent.

“I wanted to be part of making the teachers smile. They do so much for our kids and for our community and I just wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to show them that we appreciate them also,” said Vincent when asked why she donates the floral arrangements.

Vincent said that she also hears from teachers who receive flowers from time to time and encourages everyone in the community to think about buying local next time they’re looking for a floral arrangement.

